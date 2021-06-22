Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 92.66%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

