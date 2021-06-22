Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Trimble by 1,638.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,201,337 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trimble by 957.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after buying an additional 1,149,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

