Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

