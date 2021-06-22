Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 52,440 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 47.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,440 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.07. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

