Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,488 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

