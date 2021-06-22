PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $13.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 7,862,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,985,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,006,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 171,540 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

