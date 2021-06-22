Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Shares of PM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.16. 11,246,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43. The stock has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $100.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

