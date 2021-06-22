Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $191 million-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.58 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.68.

NYSE PHR traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $57.76. 246,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,134 shares of company stock worth $2,914,738. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

