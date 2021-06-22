PieDAO DEFI++ Reaches One Day Volume of $8,790.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00008449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $921,508.94 and approximately $8,790.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00113843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00158486 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,329.41 or 0.99339838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003038 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

