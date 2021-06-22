Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 89,680 Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 1,873.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 581,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42. Inuvo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.35.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 16.43%.

Inuvo Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

