Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Takes $385,000 Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 1,325.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 725,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 674,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

CD stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,344. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.40.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

