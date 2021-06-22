Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Takes $385,000 Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 1,325.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 725,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 674,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
CD stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,344. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.40.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.
Chindata Group Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
