Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $94.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

