Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%.
Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $94.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.
The Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.