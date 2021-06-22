Playcent Trading 26.5% Lower This Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $165,390.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,172,332 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

