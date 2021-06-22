Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issues Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PLUG traded up $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 1,922,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,873,359. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.