PolyPid (PYPD) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

PolyPid (NASDAQ: PYPD) is one of 175 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PolyPid to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get PolyPid alerts:

This table compares PolyPid and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -36.29% -34.83% PolyPid Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

This table compares PolyPid and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A -$36.87 million -2.23 PolyPid Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 72.58

PolyPid’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PolyPid and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25 PolyPid Competitors 899 3828 7058 188 2.55

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.33%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.22%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.