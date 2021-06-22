Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$41.86 Average PT from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POW. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$39.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a current ratio of 103.34. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.02 and a 12-month high of C$40.19.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

