Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$41.86 Average PT from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.86.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POW. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$39.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a current ratio of 103.34. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.02 and a 12-month high of C$40.19.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.