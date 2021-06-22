Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Premier were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.