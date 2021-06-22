Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 780 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

