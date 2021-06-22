Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $413,000 Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,328,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,318,000 after purchasing an additional 460,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $102,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $470,137. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

