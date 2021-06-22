Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

SEAS stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.48. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

