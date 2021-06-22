Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 616 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 215,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,551,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

