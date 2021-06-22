Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,347 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 77.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATSG opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.60. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $698,903. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

