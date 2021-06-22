Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,117,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Domo by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 122,528 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 115,171 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO stock opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.