Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Principal Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of PFG opened at $61.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.41. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

