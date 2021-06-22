Procore Technologies, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 29th (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies’ (NASDAQ:PCOR) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 29th. Procore Technologies had issued 9,470,000 shares in its public offering on May 20th. The total size of the offering was $634,490,000 based on an initial share price of $67.00. During Procore Technologies’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

PCOR stock opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $97.65.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

