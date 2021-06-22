Proequities Inc. Acquires 1,047 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.45. 479,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908,181. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

