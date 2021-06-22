Proequities Inc. Acquires 262,043 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 20,157.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Proequities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,137. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.