Proequities Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 215,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.69. 29,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.92. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

