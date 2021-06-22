Proequities Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Proequities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1,151.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,363 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 945.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 514,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,785,000 after acquiring an additional 272,927 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 191,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 131,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,713,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,557. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.87.

