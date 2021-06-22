Proequities Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Proequities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,799 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,386,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,965,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 341,805 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

