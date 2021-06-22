Project Pai (PAI) Trading 40.8% Lower This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $23.26 million and $886,408.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037344 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00042206 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000127 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,756,427,810 coins and its circulating supply is 1,553,337,009 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

