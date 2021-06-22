Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Prosus has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

