Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.56% of Myriad Genetics worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after buying an additional 89,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 242,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYGN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,290 shares of company stock worth $4,100,178. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

