Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 112,010 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112,010 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $16,216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after purchasing an additional 268,176 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $129.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.16.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

