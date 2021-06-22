Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kimco Realty worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

