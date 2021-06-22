Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $106.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prudential continues to benefit from solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and international operations. High performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth. The company’s strategic initiatives have also strengthened existing capabilities. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. Its policy of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. However, exposure to low interest rates and products like annuities and universal life yielding minimum return are concerns. It expects second-quarter earnings of $2.97 per share. Net investment income is projected to decline by $10 million. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Shares of PRU opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

