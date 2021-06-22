PTON Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One PTON coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PTON has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $269,948.32 and $72.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00053578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.00619057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00077446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,215.44 or 0.07286922 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.