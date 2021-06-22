Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 85,446 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.33% of Bruker worth $31,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bruker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,965,000 after purchasing an additional 465,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,044,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,433,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of BRKR opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $75.82.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

