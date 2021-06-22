Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 24,719 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $28,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after acquiring an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,913,000 after acquiring an additional 321,792 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,530 shares of company stock worth $2,553,355. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

BFAM stock opened at $154.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,577.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

