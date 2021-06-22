Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $34.66 Million Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $34,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,481,000. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $628,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 394,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 439,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.94 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

A number of analysts have commented on SAIL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.