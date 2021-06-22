Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.20% of Nordson worth $23,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nordson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,611,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $219.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.54. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

