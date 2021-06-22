Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,618 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.58% of ACI Worldwide worth $26,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,515,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 127,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

