Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,749 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

