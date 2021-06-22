Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.