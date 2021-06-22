Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,608,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

