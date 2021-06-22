Putnam Premier Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.
PPT opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.04.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
