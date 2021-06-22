Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.97.

Shares of DRI opened at $133.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.34.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $2,139,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.