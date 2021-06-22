Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, June 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

