Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,046,097 shares of company stock valued at $54,306,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

