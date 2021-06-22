Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NMM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NMM opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $498,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

